by admin
history

Beautiful afternoon, in Ivrea, with a clear sky, crisp air and the sun coming out to warm the expanse of terraces which, as far as the eye can see, surround the Ciuco’s headquarters, the Circolo Arci inside the day care center ( Cad) Montenero, in via San Pietro Martire. Wonderful also for the welcoming atmosphere that reigned for the entire duration of the festive inaugural ceremony which was attended by many friends, supporters and, of course, family members of children with disabilities or autistic spectrum disorders, who usually attend the center and who will be the protagonists of this project, the first in the area, of inclusive catering, which will see them manage, supported by educators, a place for aperitifs and lunches, but also a place where events can be hosted (video by Barbara Torra)

03:26

