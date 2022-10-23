instruction

Piazza Ottinetti crowded with very young students of first grade secondary schools who came to receive information on the addresses and programs of the high schools in view of the choice they will have to make at the end of their cycle and which will be preparatory for a professional career or for access to university faculties. The fourteenth school orientation hall saw the presence of the gazebos of many higher level institutes in the area: high school Gramsci, high school Botta, IIS Cena, IIS Olivetti, IIS Martinetti and IIS Ubertini di Caluso, artistic high school April 25 Faccio di Castellamonte, IIS Gae Aulenti of Cavaglià, Ciac of Ivrea, Cnos-Fap of San Benigno, non-profit foundation Casa di Carità Arti e Mestieri, Isaac Newton high school of Chivasso and Conedia. Giovanni Repetto, head of the education and social policy service of the municipality of Ivrea, spoke of “a day open to all the children of the Canavese area and that we have decided to repeat in this square because the large space gives the possibility to address all schools, in fact, we recommend that families go to several institutes to compare addresses and programs “(video by Barbara Torra)

