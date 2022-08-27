Home News Ivrea, in Montenavale weeds on the asphalt: “We will intervene”
Weeds in via Montenavale

Hedges invade the asphalt and pose a danger to pedestrians and motorists

IVREA. The hedges of via Montenavale, more precisely of the stretch that descends from via Beneficio di Santa Lucia, invade the asphalt and constitute a danger for pedestrians and motorists.

This was reported by a resident, Marilena Rinaldi, who had read about the Sentinel of neglect in via Vaglia and in the former Foscale car park in via Circonvallazione, where it is customary to throw waste on the ground.

Rinaldi explained that he had reported the situation last week through the Municipium app directly to the Municipality. And, to tell the truth, it did something: in the area the only lamp that lights up the night was out of order and the LED was replaced the day before yesterday. «We have also taken into consideration the report for the grass – explains the Councilor for Maintenance Michele Cafarelli – and we will soon intervene. I was talking about it with the technical department ».

Another report that has been resolved thanks to the app is that of the skipped lighting in via Torino. A resident had also written it on social networks and was eventually heard. “There – explains Cafarelli – it was not a simple intervention on the lighting body, it was not just a burnt LED, so it took us a few days, but in the end we managed it”. –

