IVREA. “People observe me and see my syndrome, but I feel at ease in my body”: is the consideration of one of the protagonists of the documentary “Chef Antonio’s recipes for the revolution” by Australian director Trevor Graham, screened on Tuesday last in the Salone dei 2000 at the Officine Ico. It tells the life of boys and girls with disabilities who learn the hospitality profession through a training and work path in the Albergo Etico in Asti, a structure created by the resourcefulness and foresight of chef Antonio De Benedetto. The need for paths aimed at inclusion to make people with disabilities able to be independent and free to build an existence was the theme of the evening and that of Asti could be a model to imitate to bring new life to the spaces that refer to the golden age of Olivetti.

«Responsibility, opportunity, respect, participation, work and courage are the words that came to me thinking of the Albergo Etico – said Nicoletta Marcon, president of Ico Impresa Sociale -. Icon, owner of these places, wanted to include our social enterprise in the ambitious redevelopment project that will involve the entire Olivetti complex. Our goal will be to bring cultural and artistic activities and initiatives aimed at inclusion into it with training courses and laboratory activities. It will be essential to network between associations, cooperatives, the third sector, the public and private sectors to create them ».

Aias Ivrea is part of Ico Impresa Sociale and its vice president, Maurizio Cignetti, expressed enthusiasm for an urban redevelopment project that is also social. “We were the first to bring Albergo Etico to Ivrea after we visited it three years ago and became passionate about the concreteness of the project”.

An example in the area of ​​activities aimed at creating inclusion is the Andirivieni cooperative of Rivarolo. Andrea Masante, responsible for entering the world of work, said: “The Lab activity led to the opening of a gift shop, Fud deals with collective catering and catering, Grin is for the cultivation of vegetable gardens and the production of wine and honey; soon we will open Clin, a neighborhood laundry. Quality is fundamental to intercept customers and stay on the market. Disabilities are different abilities; we need places where they can express themselves and iconic buildings like this instill intense inspiration ».

“For years we have been open to social enterprise, overcoming the profit and non-profit dichotomy – added Cristina Ghiringhello, director of Confindustria Canavese and Ciac -. A few months ago the two associations gave birth to the Committo foundation to give a working future to the students of the hotel school who do not always have the possibility, due to family difficulties or disabilities, to move to work. Furthermore, Confindustria has been collaborating with Andirivieni for years, offering its students internships that often lead to hiring “.

Albergo Etico is expanding: Argentina, Norway, Australia, USA, to name a few, and Alex Toselli, president of the Download Albergo Etico cooperative, pointed out: “We are exporting a social cooperative model in which more than 60% of the resources are permanently placed in the world of work. We are authors of a change based on merit and innovation to bring out the talents in disabilities in order to make them achieve independence and autonomy ».