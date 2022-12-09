Home News Ivrea, Luci d’artista made with the words of Italo Calvino
Ivrea, Luci d'artista made with the words of Italo Calvino

Ivrea, Luci d’artista made with the words of Italo Calvino

The inauguration

IVREA. A series of zero-energy fluorescent banners create two narrative paths in via Palestro and via Arduino to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the writer Italo Calvino, with particular attention to the novel Invisible Cities. “We have used the mastery of deceiving the observer, dear to the artist Paolo Amico – explains the mayor Stefano Sertoli -, in creating night urban landscapes and for the ability to use artificial light, through the creation of “neon” that look real but are drawn. The work was created for Ivrea, the Italian capital of books”.

