Ivrea, Minister Santanchè at Officine H: "Industrial tourism means making others understand who we are"

Ivrea, Minister Santanchè at Officine H: "Industrial tourism means making others understand who we are"

The Italian industrial heritage, reconverted and transformed into company museums and industrial archeology sites, has also become a topic of great interest for tourism. It could only be Ivrea, the ideal city of the industrial revolution of the twentieth century and a UNESCO site since 2018, the ideal setting from which to start an event dedicated to this specific segment of the tourism industry where, today 2 December, in the presence of the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè, the First International Conference on Industrial Tourism was held, organized by Federturismo, Confindustria Canavese with its Tourism, Culture and Sport Group. The spaces, which were originally the internal courtyard of the Olivetti Workshops, hosted the day’s work: an opportunity for reflection and comparison between different skills starting from the precious architectural heritage of the Olivetti project to demonstrate how doing business is doing culture (video by Barbara Torra)

