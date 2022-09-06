IVREA. An initiative that in two years has been able to enter the hearts of those who every day have to deal with often little-known diseases: the self-help group that started in 2020, before the spread of the pandemic, now has about 20 people who punctually participate in the double monthly appointment at the training center of the Officine H.

Alessio Sandalo, psychologist and psychotherapist

The meetings are held every fortnight every first and third Tuesday of the month, from 6 to 8 pm and, in addition to people suffering from chronic pain, family and friends can also participate.

«The initiative is promoted by the Italian Fibromyalgia Syndrome Association – explains Alessio Sandalo, psychologist and psychotherapist who acts as a facilitator in the group. -. Comparison with others who have a similar experience can help chronic pain sufferers break their isolation and improve some aspects of their health. The logic of self-help groups is to connect people who share the same problem. Ivrea is a small group, made up of about 12 or at most 15 people at a time, so as not to be distracting and to allow everyone to speak in the hour and a half available. Currently, after 2 years, there are about twenty people who regularly participate in the meetings, alternately in order not to exceed the maximum number ».

The consolidation of the group took place through a sort of loyalty: «The group has settled because the people who take part in it have realized that the value of the meetings is the participation itself – says the doctor. – The welcome is free and free for those who want to join those who have resisted the commitment in these two years. We know each other, make friends, there is an exchange, a kind of do ut des which leads to feeling safe, protected within the relationships that are formed ».

At first negativity prevails, then openness takes over: «You start tired and disappointed then you understand that situations can be faced in a different way: speaking is not a trivial act at all, because it helps to relieve oneself. There is a desire to be together, to meet – says Sandalo. – I place myself as a facilitator, not as a doctor or psychologist, I am an equal among peers and I invite everyone to abandon the idea that we have from the films of these confrontation groups, because they are not people on the margins of society but, at the on the contrary, of people who try to be recognizable in the social sphere because often the diseases they suffer from are not, from fibromyalgia to neuropathies that cause chronic pain ».

Despite Covid-19, the group resisted: “It was not easy, but in the early days we moved the group to Zoom then, not meeting in an ASL / To4 office, even if it is always a public office, for which I thank the availability of the University that hosts us, we were able to resume, immediately after the lockdown, the meetings in presence. The online group, however, is still active and is dedicated to a different target, from the immunosuppressed to those who have logistical problems ».

Chronic pain is a growing emergency, so the group could also split: “Some chronic diseases in Piedmont are still invisible from a health point of view, as well as others, from metabolic ones to neuropathies are on the rise and the topics we deal with in the self-help group there are many, from everyday life to the defense of one’s workplace. What matters is finding the stimulus to start over, the one we try to give through the group »concludes the psychologist.