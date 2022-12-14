the initiative

Once again, the fifth to be exact, the Shot Gun Law Enforcement Motorcycle club of Ivrea has found a way to direct its sensitivity and altruism towards those who are less fortunate and who find relief from their situation in spontaneous generosity. On Sunday 11 there were about one hundred and ten motorcyclists from different parts of Piedmont who gathered at the Da Egy café in via Cascinette to be part of the Santa Claus on motorbike initiative. A procession, roaring and varied due to the heterogeneity of the two wheels that have joined and the shape of the Santa Claus costumes worn by the motorcyclists, headed to the city hospital to deliver gifts to the pediatric ward, a gesture that has now become a tradition to bring joy and serenity to young patients (video by Barbara Torra)

