Home News Ivrea, one hundred and ten Santa Clauses on motorbikes bring gifts to the Pediatrics department
News

Ivrea, one hundred and ten Santa Clauses on motorbikes bring gifts to the Pediatrics department

by admin
Ivrea, one hundred and ten Santa Clauses on motorbikes bring gifts to the Pediatrics department

the initiative

Once again, the fifth to be exact, the Shot Gun Law Enforcement Motorcycle club of Ivrea has found a way to direct its sensitivity and altruism towards those who are less fortunate and who find relief from their situation in spontaneous generosity. On Sunday 11 there were about one hundred and ten motorcyclists from different parts of Piedmont who gathered at the Da Egy café in via Cascinette to be part of the Santa Claus on motorbike initiative. A procession, roaring and varied due to the heterogeneity of the two wheels that have joined and the shape of the Santa Claus costumes worn by the motorcyclists, headed to the city hospital to deliver gifts to the pediatric ward, a gesture that has now become a tradition to bring joy and serenity to young patients (video by Barbara Torra)

03:47

See also  The sixth session of the 13th Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress concluded successfully. Liu Guozhong presided over the meeting and gave a speech and voted to pass the resolution on the government work report. Election and constitutional oath were held.

You may also like

Chen Miner transferred to Tianjin for a special...

Superbonus, Giorgetti: bridging loans on student loans. Slowdown...

Technology Empowers Culture and Digital Drives Future Pilot...

Words – Giulia Testa – The Essential

The boy was stuck and ate crispy noodles...

Meloni vs M5s: “Can a citizen’s income be...

National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention: More...

Corpse of a man emerges from the Brentella,...

Liliana Resinovich, a year ago death: a mystery...

Wang Hao emphasized at the deployment meeting on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy