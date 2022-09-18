The one that turned towards Canton Burzio made him carambulate on the other It was 8 in the morning, the young man was on his way to the nearby Icas factory

ivrea

There was the whole world that gravitated between San Bernardo and Pavone, in the street. There, in front of the church, lying on the ground, the body of Matteo Bianco, 26, victim of a huge tragedy. Loved by everyone in the district and in the city, as evidenced by the two bouquets of flowers brought to the scene of the accident already in the early afternoon. The cry of those closest to him echoed for a long time in that street. From the street, the pain poured onto social networks, further proof of the light that surrounded his path, which was interrupted too soon.

8 am on September 15 had not yet struck. Matteo was headed to Icas, where he had been working for four years, riding his Vespa. He lived in Pavone, just beyond the border with San Bernardo. So he continued in the direction of Ivrea towards the company specializing in metal cages.

He had arrived halfway, level with the parish of San Bernardo. On the other side came a 38-year-old woman in a gray Lancia Y.

Perhaps disturbed by the low morning sun that often dazzles in via Torino, or perhaps out of distraction, she turned. The dynamics of the accident will be established by the agents of the municipal police of Ivrea, who arrived on the spot in force, coordinated by the public prosecutor’s office.

It seems that Matteo had time to try to dodge it, in fact the impact occurred on the rear part of the Vespa. The 26-year-old, however, was thrown from the saddle of his bike. At that moment a black Volkswagen Tiguan arrived, driven by a 50-year-old from Strambino.

The boy practically rained on him and the car could not help but overwhelm him during the fall.

He died instantly, the car became like a wall for him.

Investigators seized the Lancia Y and investigated the woman driving the car for manslaughter on the road. While the seals were not released for the Tiguan, on which the young man fell after being thrown from the Vespa. In short, the tragic investment would only be a consequence. A few hundred meters and Matteo would reach his destination. The parish of San Bernardo, in fact, is located halfway between the Icas, where he worked after graduating from the Cena, and his house of him Pavone. Struck and dismayed by the incident is the mayor of the municipality of the Eporediese Endro Bevolo. “We are astonished by this tragedy – comments the mayor -. Words are lacking to define this drama: we are all moved and we huddle around father Elio and mother Eugenia, very active and well-known people in Pavone, but not only. This broken young life, that of a boy with many passions, who loved horses. With him she goes with a piece of our heart ».

Another broken life on the streets of the Eporediese, in a summer that never seems to end. In the last 40 days alone, three boys have lost their lives, including Matteo Bianco. The first, Carmen Scivetti di Strambinello, 15, died at the Turin CTO on Tuesday 9 August. She was in the car with two with two friends, after spending the evening at the Ponte Preti party in Strambinello. In the short journey that divides the small pedestrian town from Pavone Canavese, the car she was traveling in crashed into the pylons of the motorway exit. Stefano Actis Dana, on the other hand, died at the age of 30 while working on his family’s land, in Piverone, after an accident with his tractor. The toll then increases by expanding the range to the Canavese and increasing with the age of the victims. Also on a tractor, Romeo Appino, 50 years old from Agliè, lost his life and overturned in Mazzè. On 31 July, however, father and daughter, Manuela and Carlo Vignal, lost their lives in Romano on the Chiusella Bridge. The Marsala family was crushed on the Ivrea-Santhità link road at Settimo Rottaro: father, mother and 15-year-old son. –

(Barbara Torra collaborated)