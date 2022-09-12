IVREA

The new blue stripes set up in the small parking lot in via Chiaves, adjacent to piazza del Ghiaro, are creating a lot of discontent among citizens. Seventeen pay stalls, plus one for the disabled, appeared overnight without any warning, as many explain, in one of the very few free areas that until the beginning of September were free. The new paid parking lots, as explained by the Municipality, partially compensate for those removed from Piazza Gioberti (7), affected by redevelopment works.

The speed with which Ivrea Parcheggi drew the blue lines in via Chiaves is evidenced by a series of fines that some residents of the historic center were given on 7 and 8 September. «I parked the car in that area on September 5th before leaving the city for a few days due to work commitments and I can assure you that the parking spaces were still drawn with white stripes – says Fabrizio Zanotti -. On my return, precisely on 9 September, the parking strips had turned blue, suddenly transforming the parking space from free to payment. In addition, I found on the windshield of the car two fines for non-payment, relating to the days 7 and 8 September. I would like to point out that none of the residents of the area have been informed of this substantial modification of the free parking in via Aldisio: no notice has been issued even in the vicinity of this area, therefore not allowing those who normally use the parking lot to move the car in time, thus avoiding any fines ».

And to think that Zanotti, together with a dozen residents, had submitted a request to the Municipality last June in which he asked to increase free parking in the area of ​​via Chiaves by eliminating an unnecessary pedestrian crossing as it is adjacent to the sidewalk. Request that still awaits a response from the offices. “What happened, therefore, not only goes against the will of the city to keep the parking in via Chiaves free of payment – concludes Zanotti – but has also harmed some residents who found themselves with more than one fine on the windshield, without being notified of the change that was taking place in the aforementioned stand ».

Lorena Borsetti’s complaint arrives on social media: «Unbelievable stuff, until a few days ago parking was not paid and now the blue stripes have appeared. I understand that you had to recover the parking spaces removed in Piazza Gioberti, but so you have doubled them. I believe that in this period of crisis, of little work, of skyrocketing bills, once again we distinguish ourselves by forcing residents and shopkeepers to buy a season ticket, and customers to go and buy in shopping malls where parking is free. I am moved by the sensitivity of those who should lend a hand to a wonderful city that is increasingly dying out ».

The decision to pay the parking lots in via Chiaves was taken by the city council on July 29th. In fact, between theIn March 2020 and June 2021, 22 paid stalls were eliminated in the city, in addition to 7 in Piazza Gioberti. The 17 stalls in via Chiaves therefore represent a partial compensation.