Home News Ivrea, paid parking without notice: fines and protests in the area of ​​via Chiaves
News

Ivrea, paid parking without notice: fines and protests in the area of ​​via Chiaves

by admin
Ivrea, paid parking without notice: fines and protests in the area of ​​via Chiaves
The new paid parking area in via Chiaves, adjacent to piazza del Ghiaro

Seventeen new stalls infuriating residents who in June asked to expand the free spaces in the area

Vincenzo Iorio

11 September 2022

IVREA

The new blue stripes set up in the small parking lot in via Chiaves, adjacent to piazza del Ghiaro, are creating a lot of discontent among citizens. Seventeen pay stalls, plus one for the disabled, appeared overnight without any warning, as many explain, in one of the very few free areas that until the beginning of September were free. The new paid parking lots, as explained by the Municipality, partially compensate for those removed from Piazza Gioberti (7), affected by redevelopment works.

The speed with which Ivrea Parcheggi drew the blue lines in via Chiaves is evidenced by a series of fines that some residents of the historic center were given on 7 and 8 September. «I parked the car in that area on September 5th before leaving the city for a few days due to work commitments and I can assure you that the parking spaces were still drawn with white stripes – says Fabrizio Zanotti -. On my return, precisely on 9 September, the parking strips had turned blue, suddenly transforming the parking space from free to payment. In addition, I found on the windshield of the car two fines for non-payment, relating to the days 7 and 8 September. I would like to point out that none of the residents of the area have been informed of this substantial modification of the free parking in via Aldisio: no notice has been issued even in the vicinity of this area, therefore not allowing those who normally use the parking lot to move the car in time, thus avoiding any fines ».

See also  The strongest rain arrived as scheduled, and the forecaster team of the Beijing Meteorological Observatory tracked the rain five days ago.

And to think that Zanotti, together with a dozen residents, had submitted a request to the Municipality last June in which he asked to increase free parking in the area of ​​via Chiaves by eliminating an unnecessary pedestrian crossing as it is adjacent to the sidewalk. Request that still awaits a response from the offices. “What happened, therefore, not only goes against the will of the city to keep the parking in via Chiaves free of payment – concludes Zanotti – but has also harmed some residents who found themselves with more than one fine on the windshield, without being notified of the change that was taking place in the aforementioned stand ».

Lorena Borsetti’s complaint arrives on social media: «Unbelievable stuff, until a few days ago parking was not paid and now the blue stripes have appeared. I understand that you had to recover the parking spaces removed in Piazza Gioberti, but so you have doubled them. I believe that in this period of crisis, of little work, of skyrocketing bills, once again we distinguish ourselves by forcing residents and shopkeepers to buy a season ticket, and customers to go and buy in shopping malls where parking is free. I am moved by the sensitivity of those who should lend a hand to a wonderful city that is increasingly dying out ».

The decision to pay the parking lots in via Chiaves was taken by the city council on July 29th. In fact, between theIn March 2020 and June 2021, 22 paid stalls were eliminated in the city, in addition to 7 in Piazza Gioberti. The 17 stalls in via Chiaves therefore represent a partial compensation.

See also  Vittorio Veneto, the return of Toni Da Re for the post-Miatto: the League is looking for an agreement

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

In the bus without wearing a mask, four...

Price increases, bonuses and energy saving plans arrive...

The Ministry of Emergency Management released the intensity...

School is the dream of a normal year....

Nightmare bill, the Municipality of Alleghe closes the...

The CIFIT reflects the deepening of the “Belt...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

On the last day of the Mid-Autumn Festival...

Summary|Beijing local infected people + more than 14...

[Baoji]Strict investigation and control to ensure campus safety_Shaanxi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy