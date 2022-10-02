Home News Ivrea, Parkinsonian pilgrims by bike along the Via Francigena
The group of pilgrims welcomed at the infopoint

They were welcomed by the mayor Sertoli and by the association chaired by Paolo Facchin: a tour through the city streets and a welcome exchange of gifts

IVREA. A particular passage was that of Wednesday 21 September along the route of the Via Francigena to Ivrea: 17 Parkinsonians were welcomed into the city by the mayor Stefano Sertoli and by the Via Francigena Canavesana association of Sigerico, during a stop on the route that took them from the Gran San Bernardo in Pavia. With a small detour towards Castellamonte, where the Parkinsonian Association of Canavese odv is based at the Casa della salute.

The experience is told by Paolo Facchin, president of the Via Francigena Canavese association of Sigerico. «The mayor welcomed the 17 Parkinsonians on bicycles to our infopoint. They also had two companions, a support camper and a van with a mechanic on board with bicycles. Moreover, due to their pathology, they also had two other companions on motorcycles for the transport of drugs – says Facchin. – It was a real challenge for cycling athletes, because they started on September 18 from the Great St Bernard Pass and started pedaling, between ups and downs and someone who did not feel well along the way, with the goal of returning to Pavia on Friday 23rd. After the stop in Ivrea, where the mayor did the honors, always proactive in raising awareness on important issues, they went to Castellamonte, the Canavese Parkinsonian Association and made a detour to Bairo ».

An experience that left its mark on the skill and perseverance of the pilgrims on bicycles, who faced a long journey: “We were warned on Tuesday evening for Wednesday, otherwise we would have gladly accompanied the group, made up of people between 25 and 50 years old from different parts of Italy – continues Facchin. – It was a beautiful experience, which enriched us, because it allowed us to appreciate the great willpower of these pilgrims, they do extraordinary things that perhaps others would not dream of doing. We also exchanged gifts and gave them our pennant ».

