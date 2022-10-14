Home News Ivrea, party of associations the proceeds of the party donated to CasaInsieme
Ivrea, party of associations the proceeds of the party donated to CasaInsieme

Ivrea, party of associations the proceeds of the party donated to CasaInsieme
The delivery of the check

Massimo Sardo

October 14, 2022

IVREA. To crown the Feast of associations, an event organized by the Tourist Association Pro Loco of San Bernardo di Ivrea, by the Alpini Group and the Mutuo Soccorso Association, the check for the offers received during the festival was delivered to CasaInsieme.

The party, which traditionally attracts many friends and supporters to the square and takes place as usual in the summer month of July, includes the distribution of tasty bruschetta, pasta with sauce and fresh watermelon. This is a food and wine event really appreciated by the participants who take part in it with a free offer. Offers which, added to the contribution of the organizing associations, are entirely donated to Casa Insieme di Salerano.

The check was then delivered in these days in the hands of Marco Fuligni of Casa Insieme by the representatives of the Associations, Rinaldo Gianino president of the Pro Loco of San Bernardo, Paolo Fontana, head of the group of the Alpine Section of San Bernardo and Giuseppe Vittonatti, Associazione Muto Soccorso.

