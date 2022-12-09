IVREA. The city of Ivrea, referent entity of the Unesco site, and the Santagata Foundation for the economy of culture, present on December 15 at 4.30 pm, in the Golden Hall of the civic building, the work program that will see them busy in the coming months, aimed at initiating the adaptation of the Management Plan to the sustainability criteria set by the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development of the UN and by the UNESCO culture 2030 indicators document. This activity is accompanied by an initial assessment of the implementation of the Community Development Process Implementation Management Plan. Already on December 15th, the City of Ivrea and the Santagata Foundation already held a webinar on December 15th dedicated to sustainability issues in the context of the management plans for world heritage sites and signed a memorandum of understanding on February 24th 2021 aimed at developing of common research projects, study, knowledge, enhancement and dissemination of cultural heritage. Santagata Foundation collaborates with Unesco.

The project presented on 15 December is part of Ivrea, an industrial city of the twentieth century, financed by law 77 of 2006 for the 2021 financial year. Mayor Stefano Sertoli underlines: «Thanks to the support of the Ministry of Culture, with law 77 which supports the management activities of world heritage sites, we intend to develop a complex program of updating and implementing the management plan». This is a demanding activity that fits well into the monitoring process started for the sites in Europe and North America last September and which also involves Ivrea, an industrial city of the twentieth century.