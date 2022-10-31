the announcement
]The new Canavese hospital will be built and the area on which it will be built will be decided by the end of the year. Then we will start immediately with the design. The president of the Region, Alberto Cirio, said this very clearly during the meeting on the forthcoming inauguration of a first aid point in the hospital of Cuorgnè. Video Barbara Torra
04:03
