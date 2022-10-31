Home News Ivrea, president Cirio: “By the end of the year we will decide where to build the new hospital”
Ivrea, president Cirio: "By the end of the year we will decide where to build the new hospital"

Ivrea, president Cirio: “By the end of the year we will decide where to build the new hospital”

the announcement

]The new Canavese hospital will be built and the area on which it will be built will be decided by the end of the year. Then we will start immediately with the design. The president of the Region, Alberto Cirio, said this very clearly during the meeting on the forthcoming inauguration of a first aid point in the hospital of Cuorgnè. Video Barbara Torra

04:03

