Ivrea pushes a doctor and smashes the glass door of the pediatric ward with a punch

The condemnation of the Nursind: “We need to increase the safety of personnel

IVREA. He pushed a doctor and then, not happy, broke the reinforced glass door of the pediatric ward with his fist. This is what happened this morning in the hospital in Ivrea. The man had accompanied his wife and young daughter to the hospital in Ivrea and after an altercation with the nursing staff, she took it out on the doctor and, later, on the pediatric door.

The condemnation of the Nursind union stops: “These are crimes that must be punished and the safety of the personnel must be increased”, explains the provincial secretary Giuseppe Summa.

The carabinieri intervened on the spot and are investigating to clarify what happened.

