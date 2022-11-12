Home News Ivrea, rugby festival for over 120 young athletes
Ivrea, rugby festival for over 120 young athletes

Ivrea, rugby festival for over 120 young athletes

Great participation of over one hundred and twenty young athletes at the second Rugby Festival at the Diego Santi sports field in the San Giovanni di Ivrea district. The event reserved for the Under 7, Under 9 and Under 11 categories hosted the Collegno, Volpiano and La Torre di Settimo Torinese clubs on the Ivrea rugby club, chaired by Franco Rosso. A long sunny morning that saw many intense matches played simultaneously on the various fields that the little rugby players faced with the usual determination and with the usual spirit of sportsmanship that has always distinguished the game of the oval ball. Chris De Meyer, coach of the Ivrea senior team, accompanied by Eleonora Serena Guinzio, head of the propaganda sector which includes the Under 5, Under 7, Under 9 and Under teams, was also observing with attention and curiosity the evolutions on the field of the budding players. 11

