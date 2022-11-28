service

On Friday 25th, at the Ivrea market, many delivered to the gazebo of the Canavesana Servizi Society, the company that deals with the collection and disposal of waste in Ivrea and 56 other municipalities, bags full of clothes promptly taken over by the employees of the work and solidarity cooperative of Verolengo. There are two thousand tons of used clothing deposited annually in the road containers of the North West Corona Network. 60% is reused, 38% transformed and only 2% becomes waste to be disposed of. (video by Barbara Torra)

01:55