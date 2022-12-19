the exhibition

As part of the side events to the twenty-first edition of Baskets without goals, the international basketball and solidarity tournament reserved for Under 14 category boys, the photographic exhibition “Shooting in Sarajevo” was inaugurated on the morning of Saturday 17 December at the ICO Workshops in Ivrea ”, images by Luigi Ottani curated by Roberta Biagiarelli. “As we approach the key event, the basketball tournament played – says Paolo Cossavella, president of Scuola Basket Lettera 22 Ivrea – we thought together with some people and the photographer Luigi Ottani of proposing this photographic exhibition set up at the Ico Officine, showing that documents what happened in the nineties in the Balkans, our tournament was in fact born with the intention of showing solidarity with those peoples, we will never forget this”. (video by Massimo Sardo)

07:25