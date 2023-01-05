Ivrea. Sixty very young players from the Suzuki Music Center in Canavese and the Suzuki School in Aosta gave joy to the large audience that filled the church of San Giovanni in Ivrea on Saturday 17 December for the 2022 Christmas Concert.

The good teachers and teachers who trained and directed the young students wanted to dedicate the concert to the Good Samaritan Association, which has been working with great commitment in Uganda for over twenty years.

First the Junior orchestra with stringed instruments and flutes and then the Senior orchestra played classic and modern pieces, always receiving warm applause from the audience, not only complacent towards students at their first concert experiences, but fascinated by the good performance in especially of course the older ones.

At the end of the evening they all played Christmas music together, thus completing the joy of an evening in preparation for Christmas.

Mid-concert everyone’s thoughts were recalled to the distant reality of children and the poor that the Good Samaritan Association supports in the Gulu area, in northern Uganda. An area devastated by 20 years of civil war, which ended in 2006, but which has left after-effects which still today have repercussions on the whole of society, especially on children, in many cases orphaned.

With the aid of a short film, Pierangelo Monti, coordinator of the Ivrea group, illustrated the projects currently in progress, for which offers from the public have been collected: the long-distance adoption of orphans, microcredit to start jobs for people without economic resources, the farm with livestock breeding and agricultural crops, support for minors who are already heads of families, the Wawoto kacel cooperative (Let’s walk together) which produces simple handicrafts, thus giving a living to disabled and vulnerable people who they would otherwise have no resources to support their families. At the end, those present were able to see and purchase these products, together with the Association’s calendars. In this regard, the Good Samaritan association informs that the calendars with beautiful phrases for each day are available at the San Paolo bookshop, in via San Martino 6.