Great fear at the family party held at Movicentro. The attacker blocked by three municipal agents. About thirty stitches were applied to the victim

IVREA. The fight that took place between Corso Nigra, the railway station overpass and Movicentro, between two young foreigners, a 27-year-old Senegalese and a 24-year-old Gambian ended with a quartered arm and thirty stitches. The worst was the 24-year-old, who in addition to the deep injury to his arm caused by a pair of scissors, was also sprayed with pepper spray on his face. The affected arm is the left, which appears to have been positioned to protect the abdomen. The two are hosted in the same community of Montalto Dora.

Men from the Ivrea municipal police, the carabinieri and the state police rushed to the scene. However, three municipal agents chased and hunted the 27-year-old Yusupha Saho who, defended by the lawyer Nicoletta Masuelli of the Turin bar, was arrested and transferred to prison, accused of injuries by the prosecutor Daniele Piergianni.

Great fear at Movicentro, where a family party was held in the square, designed precisely to redevelop the area, often the scene of unedifying episodes. However, it was the full cooperation of the citizens who, frightened, called the police, to allow the arrest.

