Home News Ivrea, stabs his friend with scissors on the walkway of the station: a 27 year old is arrested
News

Ivrea, stabs his friend with scissors on the walkway of the station: a 27 year old is arrested

by admin
Ivrea, stabs his friend with scissors on the walkway of the station: a 27 year old is arrested

Blood traces after the assault

Great fear at the family party held at Movicentro. The attacker blocked by three municipal agents. About thirty stitches were applied to the victim

IVREA. The fight that took place between Corso Nigra, the railway station overpass and Movicentro, between two young foreigners, a 27-year-old Senegalese and a 24-year-old Gambian ended with a quartered arm and thirty stitches. The worst was the 24-year-old, who in addition to the deep injury to his arm caused by a pair of scissors, was also sprayed with pepper spray on his face. The affected arm is the left, which appears to have been positioned to protect the abdomen. The two are hosted in the same community of Montalto Dora.

Men from the Ivrea municipal police, the carabinieri and the state police rushed to the scene. However, three municipal agents chased and hunted the 27-year-old Yusupha Saho who, defended by the lawyer Nicoletta Masuelli of the Turin bar, was arrested and transferred to prison, accused of injuries by the prosecutor Daniele Piergianni.

Great fear at Movicentro, where a family party was held in the square, designed precisely to redevelop the area, often the scene of unedifying episodes. However, it was the full cooperation of the citizens who, frightened, called the police, to allow the arrest.

Ivrea, 27 years old arrested for stabbing his friend at the Movicentro

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Practicing the "Eight-Eight Strategy" and striving to promote the "Two Firsts" - Harvest Group held the 41st "Red Classroom" and the 15th Provincial Party Congress Spirit Special Study Meeting

You may also like

Pnrr, tenders divided, doubling compared to 2021

A public meeting in Treviso in memory of...

Sunday, October 16 is the day of the...

Farewell to the electrician historian who recounted his...

The 7th Plenary Session of the Communiqué leaks...

Two Belarusians, exhausted and in the dark, saved...

Confidants of Wang Qishan made remarks on Xi...

From Nadef to Bank of Italy, here’s what...

China Contributes to Safeguarding World Food Security with...

Rob Brezsny Scorpio horoscope 13/19 October 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy