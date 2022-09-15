In Piazza Freguglia the citadel of the Alpini to make known the activities. With over 5,000 troops and many missions abroad, it is one of the leading brigades of the Italian army. In three days, over 10 thousand visitors

IVREA. The entrance of the banners of the sections of Ivrea and Casale Monferrato to the notes of the hymn of the Corps, the soldiers lined up at attention, the authorities with their eyes turned to the tricolor that rises slowly to the sound of the notes of the hymn of Mameli performed by fanfare of the Ivrea section: the ribbon cutting of the Citta degli Alpini on Friday 9 in Piazza Freguglia was a moment of intense solemnity. For all three days of the 24th Meeting of the 1st Piedmont – Liguria – Valle d’Aosta – France Grouping women and men of the Alpine Brigade

Taurinense have given the population the opportunity to learn about the skills and equipment of this military unit whose 70 years since its reconstitution are celebrated this year. «It happened in 1952, also collecting the legacy of the Cuneense Division, tragically annihilated on the Russian front during the Second World War – said Lieutenant Colonel Mario Renna of the Alpine Engineers -. «With over five thousand troops and many missions abroad, it is one of the top brigades of the army. The custom of operating outside the borders matured during the Cold War, when it provided the contingent of conscripts who participated in the exercises in Norway in winter and in Turkey or Greece in the summer ». All the units that make up the

Taurinense are based in Piedmont except for the 9th Alpine Infantry Regiment which is based in L’Aquila. “The first Citadel was created on the occasion of the Cuneo meeting in 2009 when we were asked if it was possible to open the barracks in the city and the one in Fossano, which, however, were far from the center of the demonstration – recalled the lieutenant colonel -. so came the idea of ​​bringing the barracks to the square and we saw that it worked. Today is a fixed appointment of the rallies. Here you can get a taste of all the specialties of the Alpine troops: infantry, artillery, genius and transmissions ». Underneath camouflage nets, powerful means of war and sophisticated technologies were concealed, while highly specialized elements explained the peculiarities of the activities for which they were trained. At the same time, some attractions such as the synthetic track for cross-country skiing and the climbing wall have seen especially young people try their hand. A series of photographic panels housed under a camp tent told the story of the Alpine Corps, which this year marks the 150th anniversary of its foundation. The mayor Stefano Sertoli and the president of the municipal council Diego Borla were guided by the officers on a tour to learn about the powerful vehicles of the Nice Cavalry Regiment, the sophisticated techniques to handle and defuse bombs used by the 32nd Engineers Regiment, the technologies in the field of the radio communications of the Command and Tactical Support Department and those used by Meteomont experts in the meteorology sector. In three days, over 10 thousand people visited the citadel. –