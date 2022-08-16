On Saturday he wandered around the Giusiana gardens in an evident state of psychic alteration. Numerous calls to the municipal police

IVREA.The man who threw stones at some buildings in via Aosta on Saturday morning was hospitalized in Ivrea and then showed himself naked in the Giusiana Gardens in the afternoon.

For about ten days the residents of the historic center have noticed a man of a certain age, with a scruffy appearance, who wandered around and camped along the streets barefoot. Several calls arrived at the municipal police switchboard. The agents immediately took action to locate the man in order to identify him and ask him what he needed. The 61-year-old did not give any problems for days and did not accept any kind of help that was offered to him, until Saturday 13, when he began to show signs of imbalance.

In fact, in the morning he was spotted throwing stones at some buildings in via Aosta and in the afternoon, completely devoid of clothes and in an evident state of psychic alteration, he performed similar gestures in the garden of Corso Cavour.

The agents alerted the rescue and the mayor Stefano Sertoli also intervened on the spot. Eventually they managed to get him to put on some clothes and load him into an ambulance and put him in the care of the medical staff. Once in the hospital, the man went into a rage again and only after calming him was he hospitalized for tests. Inspector Danilo Lano of the municipal police, together with agents Maurizio Pitti and Igor Boerio, immediately followed the story by staying in the hospital until 10pm and proceeding to identify the person originally from Carrara, in Tuscany, and coming from Savona , where he had already had mental health problems.