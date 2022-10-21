Home News Ivrea, the ASL / To4 teaches life-saving maneuvers in the square
IVREA. Also this year the ASL / To4 joined the National Day organized by the Italian Society of Pediatric Emergency Medicine (Simeup) in the Italian squares. For some years, the intervention of the ASL for “Le Manovre per la Vita” has been concentrated, in rotation, in one of the cities in the area, with free and free access.

Sunday 23 October, from 10 to 18, pediatricians and nurses from the ASL / To4 pediatricians (Chivasso, Ciriè, Ivrea) will be present in piazza Ottinetti, in Ivrea, to teach, through practical exercises with a mannequin, to save a child with anti-suffocation maneuvers and cardiac massage. Anyone, in an emergency situation, can intervene to save a life if properly trained. –

