“At the moment we have about 25 volunteers operating weekly to which are added those supporters who help us occasionally”, says Elisabetta Manisco, communication manager of Eporedianimali, the association that manages the structure. “Offering one’s availability to cover even just one weekly shift would be a great help as long as commitment is guaranteed”. The cattery currently has 45 resident cats, who live free inside the structure, to which about twenty are added awaiting adoption. In all of 2021, 273 cats were welcomed, 214 were adopted, 121 animals nursed. And again: 150 cats from feline colonies sterilized. During the year 220 cats accepted. (Video by Barbara Torra)

