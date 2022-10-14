«We realize the dream of meeting the Pope – explained one of the promoters of the choir, deacon Marco Florio, engaged in his diocesan mission of assisting the hospital in Ivrea -. We will bring a message of peace and friendship to the Holy Father through a video made in the church of Santo Stefano di Chiaverano to enhance our territory, rich in artistic and naturalistic beauties “

IVREA. The Choir in White, born by chance a year ago in the corridors of the Ivrea hospital with the idea of ​​improvising Christmas carols for the patients of the wards, celebrates its first birthday with an important presence at the general audience of Pope Francis, scheduled on October 26, 2022.

«We realize the dream of meeting the Pope – explained one of the promoters of the choir, deacon Marco Florio, engaged in his diocesan mission of assisting the hospital in Ivrea -. We will bring a message of peace and friendship to the Holy Father through a video made in the church of Santo Stefano di Chiaverano to enhance our territory, rich in artistic and naturalistic beauties ».

The Choir in White, which took its name from the white coats of its choristers – doctors, nurses, hospital staff, social health assistants – is led by the artistic directors Alessia Riccelli and Rosa Maria Amore. In the upcoming Christmas period he will hold concerts in the various health resorts of the Canavese area.

The collaboration established with the Cena Higher Education Institute in Ivrea is fruitful, thanks to the will and sensitivity of the school manager Bruno Enrico. A collaboration born after the participation of the choir in the musical event of the Dinner: “Voices that sing, generations that meet”.

Among the various most significant initiatives carried out in the first year of activity of the Coro in bianco is that of the concert at the Giacosa theater, in collaboration with biMed (Biennial of Arts and Sciences of the Mediterranean) with the aim of raising funds for the Hospice Casa Insieme in Salerano.

“Also at the end of the year 2022 – confirmed Marco Florio – in addition to adhering to the invitation to participate in the musical event on the peace of Paestum and the return to Giacosa in favor of Casa Insieme, the priority of the Choir in white is to bring the warmth of Christmas and a moment of serenity, with the singing of Christmas songs, to the people hospitalized in the health centers of the Canavese: hospitals, social welfare residences, hospices, considering singing as a cure for the mind and soul, and source of joy, friendship, love ».