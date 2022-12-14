IVREA. Eight officers of the Ivrea penitentiary police suspended from service for a year. These are the first disqualification measures decided by the investigating judge of the Ivrea court Ombretta Vanini, following the maxi investigation by the Ivrea prosecutor’s office into prison for torture which has a total of 45 suspects including directors, doctors and prison police officers.

Prosecutor Valentina Bossi had instead asked for 16 precautionary measures of house arrest. The security interrogations took place yesterday afternoon, December 12, from approximately 3 to 9 in the evening. The suspects were accompanied by their lawyers Celere Spaziante, Mario Benni, Ernico Scolari and Marco Romanello and mostly denied the charges.