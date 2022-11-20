IVREA. Recompose the laceration suffered by the victims, get out of the dichotomous logic with the perpetrator, overcome the solely judicial concept of justice, which is measured, too often, only in years of prison. These are some of the goals of restorative justice. The meeting organized for Thursday 24 November at the Mozart Auditorium in Ivrea with Agnese Moro (daughter of Aldo), Adriana Faranda (former Red Brigades member) and Father Guido Bertagna, however, is making noise outside the Canavese too. More than anything else for the decision of the Municipality of Ivrea not to grant the Giacosa theater sponsorship and therefore, free of charge, to the initiative.

He attacks the Ivrea and Cascinette club of the Democratic Party together with the Conference of Democratic Women: «We are not going to dwell on whether it was right or not to deny funding, but about the mistake of not “making it your own” by disclosing it to all citizens, especially among the younger ones, for the great thought that lies within the “path of forgiveness” desired by these two women. An important contribution for the City of Ivrea, we believe, for the knowledge and understanding of an extraordinary human journey, far from prejudices, labels and ideologies, which has led them to sit down after years, side by side, and tell how a “justice of relations” that goes beyond “the crime event” is possible. The City of Ivrea was able to say no to all of this! And, first of all as women, then as citizens, we are saddened by it!».

Mayor Stefano Sertoli explains the administration’s decision thus: «Without prejudice to the enormous importance of the concept of restorative justice, a topic on which we must continue to work together, we have not decided to grant the patronage and use of the civic theater (of property of the Municipality, therefore of an institution) for a person who, during his terrorist activity has always seen the institutions and their representatives as targets to be eliminated, without ever having regretted it. There would be no impediment, and God forbid, to the conduct of the meeting, with great applause to Mrs. Moro, daughter of the president kidnapped and killed by the members of the Red Brigades, but without the sponsorship and financial contribution of the public body».

Cadigia Perini and Alberto Corino of Unione Popolare stress another issue: «We see the city of Ivrea sponsoring the literary festival on Salvator Gotta, fervent fascist, author of the words of the triumphal anthem of the National Fascist Party “Giovinezza” . But the right in Ivrea evidently prefers a fervent fascist, a member of the PNF who participated in the march on Rome, to two women who have decided to bear witness to their journey of encounter”.