IVREA. After two years of hiatus, the Feast of Sant’Antonio Abate returns on Sunday 15 January thanks to the organization of the Committee of Sant’Antonio Abate of Ivrea. The Committee is an ancient association formed and handed down by citizens united by the simple devotion to the patron saint of animals. After mass, on the occasion of the anniversary, the committee promotes the blessing of animals, horses and vehicles in the parish of San Lorenzo.

This ancient partnership, born in the early twentieth century, wanted to keep alive the centuries-old agricultural tradition of celebrations, a tradition rooted in the Canavese area during which the animals that would have been the workmates of farmers and breeders were brought to the propitiatory blessing. The committee of Sant’Antonio di Ivrea, as mentioned, therefore promotes the celebrations in honor of the saint with the following program on Sunday 15 January.

At 10.30 the attacks must be ready to leave for the blessing, positioned on via Alcide De Gasperi and via Cascinette. At 10.45, in front of the Church of San Lorenzo, traditional blessing of horses, animals and vehicles given by the bishop Monsignor Edoardo Aldo Cerrato. The bindings participating in the event may be vintage or recently presented, sporty or traditional, presented in perfect order of use and safety and cleaned in all their parts. The attacks can be single horse, team or four-in-hand. Multiple drafts exceeding four horses are not permitted. The attacks must be covered by an insurance policy, with a clear extension to events, parades and fashion shows. The driver or coachman must take his place in the box, compulsorily assisted by the foreseen assistants or grooms who will accompany the horses throughout the event. Drivers under the age of 18 are not permitted. The drivers, the coachmen, aware of the religious moment in which they are participating, will have to wear clothing appropriate to the event, with a hat suitable for greeting / thanksgiving at the moment of the blessing. Even the grooms and passengers, of a number congruous to the characteristics of the attack, must wear clothing suitable for the event. The blessing will be followed at 11.30 by mass with the presence of the priors of the party. This will be followed by lunch at Samone’s salon delle reste. The priors are Gianfranco Calabrese and Roberto Ricci, deputy Maurizio Perinetti and Pier Luigi Percivalle.