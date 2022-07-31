IVREA . The community house and community hospital, in Ivrea, will both be concentrated in the former outpatient clinic, at number 37 of Corso Nigra, which has been closed since 2017 since the one in via Ginzburg came into operation. The use of Villa Caffaro, also in via Nigra, where the Serd was located, has disappeared from the project. In a first draft of the project for the use of funds from the NRP, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the use of the adjacent Villa Caffaro was also envisaged for Ivrea. Basically, the possible saving of the merger of the two structures, for the ASL could allow to free up resources for a possible other community house, always within the boundaries of the ASL / To4. For the record, the territorial plan financed with the Pnrr for the ASL / To4 provides for five territorial operations centers, three community hospitals, 11 community homes. Everything must be up and running by 2026.

The director of the ASL / To4 technical office, Giovanni Rizzo, presented the preliminary project during the last district meeting. During the meeting, the timing of completion was also confirmed: start of the tender by March, start of work in September. It must be said that already during that meeting some doubts were raised about the changes compared to previous comparisons. The first perplexities concern the community house and community hospital in Ivrea, in the only building that housed the outpatient clinic, at number 35.

“There are not enough spaces to contain both the health house and the community hospital in the same building”, underline the pensioners’ unions of CGIL, CISL and UIL who, following that meeting, together brought together their executive boards extended to confederal representatives . Concerns have also been raised about the community house in Caluso, which will be housed in the current polyclinic in via Roma 22. The preliminary project involves the renovation and use of only one third of the building.

On the part of the district director, Ornella Vota, there was a willingness to collect the observations that emerged following the first presentation of the preliminary projects. The community hospitals will be mainly nursing management and will have the function of facilitating the transition of patients from the hospital to their home and will have an average of twenty beds. Instead, community homes, which will host clinics, primary care services, home assistance, integration with the single booking center and integration with social services, are presented as an enhancement of the outpatient clinics.

There is no news, however, with respect to the allocation of the territorial operational centers, foreseen one for every hundred thousand inhabitants and which will have the aim of coordinating the taking in charge of the person, monitoring patients at home with telemedicine services and providing logistical support. and informative to various health professionals. In Ivrea, the plant will be housed in the current polyclinic in via Ginzburg while theanother will be in the former hospital of Castellamonte.

On Ivrea, the perplexity is also linked to the accessibility of the place. If the former outpatient clinic is located a short distance from the station and the Movicentro, it should also be emphasized that it is in an area where there are very few free parking spaces, considering that the entire parking area in via Di Vittorio, very used until the sampling center was in the Molinario house, now it is closed to the public.

On the matter, the councilor Gabriella Colosso presented an interpellation, discussed at the last city council and to which the mayor Stefano Sertoli replied, confirming the allocation of community house and community hospital in Corso Nigra. “These are important issues – she says Colossus – and they have never been discussed, not even in commission”.