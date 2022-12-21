the ceremony

Dedicated to Paolo Mancinelli, the Library room in the Olivetti Historical Archive at Villa Casana in Ivrea. A significant title, as the Historical Archive was born in 1986, precisely on the initiative of Mancinelli, then Secretary General of Olivetti, who promoted its establishment in collaboration with the Adriano Olivetti Foundation, but also an opportunity to highlight – and said Bruno Lamborghini, who was its president for 15 years- «that the Archive, today, is an example of reference at an international level, the largest industrial archive in Italy, if not in Europe». (video by Barbara Torra)

05:39