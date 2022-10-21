IVREA. Mayor Stefano Sertoli writes to citizens to ask them to postpone the switching on of the heating systems to 29 October and, if necessary, not to exceed 19 degrees.

“Dear citizens – writes the mayor – in consideration of the National Plan for the containment of gas consumption of 6/09/2022, which provides, in order to reduce natural gas consumption, the introduction of temperature limits, of hours daily ignition, and duration of the heating period; of the EU regulation 2022/1369 of the Council of 05/08/2022, which provides for the voluntary reduction of the demand for natural gas by 15% in the coming winter; of the Ministerial Decree n. 383 of 6/10/2022, which reduces by 15 days the period of ignition of thermal systems for heating use and by 1 hour the daily duration of ignition provided for by art. 4 of Presidential Decree no. 74 of 2013, bringing the limits for the climate zone to a maximum time of 13 hours a day between 22 October and 7 April; the climatic situation currently still favorable; I invite you – he adds – to postpone the ignition of the heating systems to October 29th and, if ignition is necessary, not to exceed the temperature of 19 ° as per legislative indications (Ministerial Decree no. 383 of 06.10.2022 ). This too can be a further step for a not indifferent energy saving framework in the phase we are going through today and strengthens the administration’s attention to the protection and quality of the breathed air. Because the heating systems for civil use are a significant, even if not the main, source of emissions of atmospheric pollutants. Sure of your attention and trusting in your sensitivity also for environmental issues, I thank you and cordially greet you ».

The same invitation also comes from the metropolitan mayor Stefano Lo Russo. The municipalities of the Turin metropolitan area – including the capital Turin – included by ministerial decree in climatic band E, are 205. Considering that the temperatures for the next week will continue to remain above the seasonal averages of the period, Stefano Lo Russo in his as mayor of the Metropolitan City, he invited his fellow mayors to consider reducing the operating period by postponing the ignition to next October 29, as well as extending the obligation also to air conditioning systems powered by other types of fuel and those served by district heating networks. He did so with a letter in which he recalls that he has already made the postponement with regard to Turin taking into account the need to save as much as possible on energy costs without obviously penalizing hospitals, nursing homes, public social service facilities, preschools. , nursery schools. “Colleagues and colleagues – wrote Lo Russo to the mayors of the municipalities of the metropolitan city – like you in these days I am dedicating myself among other things to the issues related to the switching on of heating systems in homes and public structures, taking into account the need to save as much as possible on energy costs without obviously penalizing hospitals, nursing homes, public social services facilities, kindergartens, nursery schools. As mayor of Turin I signed the ordinance postponing the ignition to Saturday 29 October, in the face of temperatures still above the seasonal average. As mayor of the Metropolitan City of Turin, I feel the need to share some guidelines with all of you, aware as I am that art. 5 of Presidential Decree 74/2013 gives each auditor the right, with its own ordinance, to extend or reduce, in the face of proven needs, the annual periods of operation and the daily duration of activation of the heating systems, as well as establish reductions in the maximum allowed ambient temperature. both in built-up areas and in individual buildings. The provisions introduced by the recent Ministerial Decree 383/2022 provide for the postponement of the ignition of the heating systems to 22 October 2022 and are valid for natural gas-fired air conditioning systems located in the climatic zone E of the metropolitan city. Considering that the temperatures for next week will continue to remain above the seasonal averages for the period, I invite all colleagues and Mayors of the Municipalities located in climatic zone E – that is 205 Municipalities of our territory ** – to evaluate further reduce the operating period by postponing ignition to next 29 October as well as extending the obligation to air conditioning systems powered by other types of fuel and those served by district heating networks. Thank you for the attention you will want to reserve for this evaluation. I greet you cordially ».

