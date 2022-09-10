“Via Jervis is a place where history was made, these places have been segregated to a local dimension for too long after the end of the golden age of Olivetti,” he said.

IVREA. Last Friday the municipal administration of Ivrea, the mayor Stefano Sertoli, the deputy mayor Elisabetta Piccoli, the councilor Giuliano Balzola and the councilor Donato Malpede welcomed the Piedmontese MEP Alessandro Panza (Lega) who came to the city to visit the Visitor Center of the Municipality of Ivrea and part of the Unesco Heritage, accompanied by the deputy and candidate for the Chamber of Deputies Alessandro Giglio Vigna, by mayors and entrepreneurs of the territory.

“Via Jervis is a place where history was made, these places have been segregated to a local dimension for too long after the end of the golden age of Olivetti – said MEP Panza -. This administration has been able to give a worldwide breath to the UNESCO axis of Ivrea, to these buildings, so full of history, emotions but which look to the future, a future made up of more and more visitors to the advantage of the city of Ivrea and the whole Canavese area. ”

“Here there has been synergy between institutions, the Municipality, higher bodies, the parliamentarian Giglio Vigna is proud of this territory – concluded Panza – As a MEP I am happy to reiterate once again that I am at the disposal of this Unesco experience, of Ivrea and of the Canavese ».