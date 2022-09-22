The proceeds will be donated to initiatives in support of destitute people

IVREA. The doors of the Pistoni, after two years of closure, will open again on Saturday 24th, when the team of the Italian TV artists national team and the Piedmontese mixed Canavese selection will take the field, with kick-off at 4 pm. the proceeds that will be donated to the indigent people of the area, as explained by Vitaliano De Gregorio, vice president of the Noi ci ci non-profit association, organizer of the event: “We are always in contact with the various municipalities, which show us the most needy and deserving of help and so we are committed to helping to make their daily life easier ».

At the Pistoni there will be famous celebrities, such as Simone Barbato, mime to Avanti another, Gimmy Ghione, of Striscia la Notizia, Fabrizio Fontana, Capitan Ventosa, Dj Ringo.

On the side of the Canavese selection, coached by Mauro Cignetti, will take the field: Andrea Zucco and Giuseppe Zappella, glories of Ivrea at the time of the C series, Alessio Veneziano, Massimo Varone, Alberto Rizzo, Fabio Buglione, Marco Moro, Luca Mordenti, ex great Canavese players, Dario Dighera coach, Roberto Cravero, former Torino column, Vincenzo Ceratti, Carnival general and Gianluca Actis Perino, football manager.

At 2 pm opening of the box office (admission 5 euros); at 2.30 pm the match between Independiente of the 2010 category (under 12) against Rivarolese 2011 (under 11).