IVREA. The tribute of the Diocese of Ivrea to the new Cardinal from Canavese Arrigo Miglio arrived the day after his new appointment as apostolic administrator of the diocese of Iglesias. A diocese well known and dear to Miglio, called by the Pope to return temporarily to the leadership of the church of Iglesias (of which he had been bishop from 1992 to 1999), pending the appointment of the new bishop who will have to succeed the resigning, to reach the limits of age, Giovanni Paolo Zedda. “I welcomed with some trepidation the appointment by the Holy Father as administrator of the diocese of Iglesias – wrote Miglio – when Zedda becomes bishop emeritus after 15 years of ministry, during which he spent his energies with total generosity of mind and heart ».

The solemn concelebration on Sunday in the cathedral also involved in the celebrations the bishop of Ivrea Edoardo Aldo Cerrato, who on 7 October 2022 commemorated his 10 years in the chair of the diocese of Ivrea, and also the bishop emeritus Luigi Bettazzi who, in addition to his now nearing 99th birthday, he remembers his 59 years of episcopal ordination in 1963.

In the presence of the prefect of Turin Raffaele Ruberto, the local leaders of the police, some of the mayors and numerous faithful, the bishop welcomed the new cardinal to the cathedral: “With great joy, also in the name of the bishops Luigi Bettazzi and Roberto Farinella, and of this diocese that you loved and served and which now, with your appointment, can count three cardinals: Arrigo Miglio, Tarcisio Bertone and Giuseppe Bertello ».

«Today, with this embrace of yours – replied Miglio – I understood that being a cardinal is a demanding and serious thing. I say thank you for this to Pope Francis for the trust, to the Diocese for the gift of faith that I have received here, while I am waiting to understand if I must also thank the Lord for this call ”.

In addition to the Sardinian food specialties offered by his brothers Riccardo and Gloria, by the Sa Rundine association, Miglio received from the bishop of Ivrea the pectoral cross and the ring of the late Cardinal Carlo Furno, who passed away in December 2015. Deputy Mayor Elisabetta Piccoli he donated some books to Miglio, including those by Berengo Gardin on Ivrea.