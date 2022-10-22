training

Starting from February 2023, the second edition of the First Level University Master “Smart Product Design 4.0” will start in Ivrea, promoted by the Master and Permanent Training School of the Politecnico di Torino in partnership with Olivetti, the TIM Group company specialized in ‘IoT, which operates within TIM Enterprise aimed at training young graduates who intend to deepen the issues relating to technologies and methodologies for the conception and development of intelligent products (Smart Products). A path that focuses on solutions able to make the most of the potential of sensors, ICT technologies and data analysis, focused on the development methods of typical products of the digital revolution and industry 4.0 and oriented to the management of business processes according to smart and collaborative logic. The Master, which will receive funding from the Piedmont Region, aims to train highly specialized personnel, professional figures with multiple skills, constantly oriented towards innovation. The experience gained in the first edition, which will end next January and which has already achieved excellent results thanks to the perfect integration between academic and corporate objectives, represents the starting point for the realization of the second edition. During the month of October, the Call for selection will be published which will report the characteristics of the Master, the duration, the times and methods for applying. The basic requirements for application are a bachelor’s degree in STEM disciplines and an age under 30 at the time of hiring at the partner company. The master was presented in Ivrea by the managing director Quang Ngo Dinh and by Enrico Vezzetti, of the Polytechnic. Also present were the deputy mayor of Ivrea Elisabetta Piccoli and the director of Confindustria Canavese Cristina Ghiringhello (video by Barbara Torra)

