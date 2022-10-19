IVREA. Starting from February 2023, the second edition of the First Level University Master “Smart Product Design 4.0” will start in Ivrea, promoted by the Master and Permanent Training School of the Politecnico di Torino in partnership with Olivetti, the TIM Group company specialized in ‘IoT, which operates within TIM Enterprise aimed at training young graduates who intend to deepen the issues relating to technologies and methodologies for the conception and development of intelligent products (Smart Products).

A path that focuses on solutions able to make the most of the potential of sensors, ICT technologies and data analysis, focused on the development methods of typical products of the digital revolution and industry 4.0 and oriented to the management of business processes according to smart and collaborative logic. The Master, which will receive funding from the Piedmont Region, aims to train highly specialized personnel, professional figures with multiple skills, constantly oriented towards innovation.

The experience gained in the first edition, which will end next January and which has already achieved excellent results thanks to the perfect integration between academic and corporate objectives, represents the starting point for the realization of the second edition. During the month of October, the Call for selection will be published which will report the characteristics of the Master, the duration, the times and methods for applying. The basic requirements for application are a bachelor’s degree in STEM disciplines and an age under 30 at the time of hiring at the partner company.

The training course will last a total of 2 years and will consist of 400 hours of didactic activity carried out at the University and 1100 hours of training at the company with the support of company tutors (of which about 700 training on the job and project work). The Masters and Permanent Training Office of the Politecnico will evaluate the applications received to verify compliance with the admission requirements and, subsequently, the Olivetti recruiters will carry out the selection activities aimed at drawing up a ranking and identifying 13 candidates who they will be hired with a Higher Education and Research Apprenticeship Agreement. The new hires will be placed in company structures involved in the digital innovation process and will be accompanied in an orientation and onboarding path, useful for insertion and knowledge of specificities, starting, at the same time, the path characterized by the mix between specialized training and work “in the field “.

“After the success of the first edition, the Master in Smart Product Design 4.0 continues to project itself ambitiously towards the future thanks to an approach that invests in young people in an innovative way – underlines Quang Ngo Dinh, CEO of Olivetti -. A cutting-edge training course that explores IoT, AI and Big Data technologies: digital development territories that today see us as protagonists in achieving the objectives of TIM Enterprise of which Olivetti is a part “. “Over the years, the Polytechnic of Turin has been able to weave a high-level training course, wisely intertwining it with the needs of important companies in the area to train specialists and professionals for industry 4.0. and for this we are extremely pleased to have been able to activate this master in Ivrea – declares Enrico Vezzetti, Coordinator of the Master for the Polytechnic of Turin -. We are convinced that the connection between the academic and the corporate world is the key to guaranteeing participants the opportunity to refine their specialized digital skills and soft skills thanks to a training course that alternates with being in the company “.

“I would like to congratulate the initiative that sees the collaboration between the Polytechnic of Turin and Olivetti both for the opportunity given to young graduates and for the fact that high-tech employment opportunities can be created precisely in Ivrea. The Administration has always shown attention to technological development projects in the context of the opportunities that arise for businesses, trying to help perpetuate the innovative spirit of the historic Olivetti ”declares Elisabetta Piccoli, Deputy Mayor of the Municipality of Ivrea. “This training course is an excellent example of perfect interaction between business and the world of education – says Cristina Ghiringhello, director of Confindustria Canavese -. Through the master, young graduates can enrich their wealth of knowledge and skills in line with the new emerging professionals, gaining experience in a real production reality and thus building their career path; companies, on the other hand, have the opportunity to test the soft and hard skills of young people and at the same time can count on the talent of recent graduates to activate important innovation paths within them. A perfect way to strengthen dialogue and continuity between two worlds that can find mutual benefits from closer collaboration “.