Content reserved for subscribers
The advice: “Canavesani, follow your passions and put into practice what you learn”. Technology in continuing education increases productivity and helps women and those living in small towns
Content reserved for subscribers
The advice: “Canavesani, follow your passions and put into practice what you learn”. Technology in continuing education increases productivity and helps women and those living in small towns
Claudio Cuccurullo
August 17, 2022
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More