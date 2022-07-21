ivrea

From 21 July to 27 November 2022 Ivrea will host, on the occasion of the year of Italian Book Capital, the exhibition “Mitoraj a Ivrea. Myth and literature ”which proposes two works by the Franco-Polish artist strongly linked to Italy, who died in 2014. His legacy was collected by the Atelier Mitoraj, founded by the master, which preserves the patrimony of impressive works. The exhibition aims to highlight the myth, a meeting point between literature and art, a privileged field of Mitoraj’s work that has its roots in the classical tradition and in the Greek myth: a form of resistance, defense, attachment “to beautiful ”which today represents more than ever a message of hope. Mitoraj’s works are bearers of such a profound meaning as to overcome time and go far beyond their physical presence. “The Ivrea citizenship – explains the councilor Costanza Casali – and all those who visit the city in these months will be able to enjoy a splendid open-air museum, a metaphysical stage where the monumental works will have their right corollary and the beauty and harmony, so dear to the master, will contribute not only to making Ivrea even more attractive, but also to increasing curiosity and love for culture ». Luca Pizzi from Atelier Mitoraj underlines «Master Mitoraj has a strong bond with the myth and the classical world, which is the basis of literature. Reflecting on this aspect in this year in which Ivrea is the Italian capital of the book is certainly important, as is placing art and literature in dialogue, two “worlds” of culture closely linked to each other ».