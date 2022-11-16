IVREA. Nino Cappuccio, a policeman loved by the whole city and a huge fan of Napoli, retired on 31 October after forty years of service in the municipal police in Ivrea.

«An important colleague will be missing for us above all for his availability and for always being available – explains the commander of the municipal police Paolo Molinario -. And above all a practical colleague, always looking for solutions to everyday problems. His way of doing things was useful to everyone, to us colleagues and to the citizens».

With Cappuccio a cycle of retirements which has affected the municipal police command of Ivrea comes to an end. Currently the headcount is six units below the expected. Two replacements should arrive within a month of external mobility, i.e. drawing on the lists drawn up by the other bodies. For the other four, however, the times are expected to be longer. And certainly a beloved agent with Hood’s experience, he is an asset that the command will miss.