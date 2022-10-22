IVREA. The Europe for Peace campaign, formed by the main peace networks present in Italy with the participation of hundreds of organizations, has launched a mobilization for peace over the weekend from 21 to 23 October, in view of the great national demonstration that will take place in Rome on November 5th. Also in Ivrea 30 organizations have called a demonstration for Saturday 22, to reiterate what is stated in the garrison for peace that is held in front of the town hall every Saturday from 24 February (there are 33 garrisons), the first day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The presence in the square to ask that the horror of war stop: not only the war in Ukraine, where Russia, Ukraine and the NATO states have clashed for eight months, but all 60 armed conflicts that cause deaths, wounded, crimes, destruction, refugees, misery, hatred.

“We do not want to be spectators of wars, where we also fight with the weapons that Italy produces and sends – explains Pierangelo Monti on behalf of the 30 promoting associations -. We do not resign ourselves to reality guided by a logic of partisan interests, which makes people suffer and impoverishes and enriches the few warlords. We rebel against the prospect of a world war fought even with nuclear weapons, which is likely to arrive because those who govern do not know and do not want to deal with the other party, but want to win with weapons and defeat the enemy, while they should defeat the war and find the solution of conflicts by dialoguing, also protesting, involving the peoples who are the victims ».

Meeting at 10.30 in front of the Ivrea station; at 11 am departure of the procession in front of the town hall.