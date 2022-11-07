Home News Ivrea, this is how the Garda obelisk will be arranged
News

by admin
the intervention

Barbara Torre

An article published in the Sentinella inspired Luca Cavallari, owner of the funeral home of the same name, to undertake the realization of a restoration work that has been postponed for too long and has almost fallen into oblivion. The complaint by Rita Munari, contained in the piece, on the state of decay of the inscriptions on the tombstones on the obelisk of the tomb of Pier Alessandro Garda, the man who donated his oriental art collection to the city and to whom the civic museum is named , did not leave the entrepreneur insensitive, and so, the same morning, together with two technicians, he met with Munari in the city cemetery to prepare the intervention aimed at making the admirable sentences engraved on those marbles worn by time readable again.

