the event

Banners, rainbow flags, slogans, even a fake coffin and a papier mache missile. Orderly, sad but determined, the advance of the representatives of thirty associations of the territory and ordinary citizens who marched on Saturday 22, to affirm, again and again, the aversion towards war and the desire for peace and disarmament. “Shut up, negotiate immediately” the warning launched by the Europe for Peace campaign, promoter of the mobilization that paved the way for the national one on 5 November in Rome. Starting from the train station, the approximately three hundred demonstrators walked the streets of the center until they reached Piazza di Città (video by Barbara Torra)

