IVREA. The glass door of the Gtt ticket office of the Ivrea Movicentro was shattered. Gtt staff in Ivrea are worried after the vandalism episode that affected the Gtt ticket office in the night between Friday 25 and Saturday 26 November. It had never happened before, as Giovanni Ambrosio, Gtt trade union manager recounted, that acts of vandalism of this magnitude had taken place: «The area is left to itself, but it has never happened that such a split has been reached. The glass door of the ticket office was shattered. There is concern among the GTT workers and among those who frequent the area, a woman works at the ticket office and there are many people passing through the Movicentro».