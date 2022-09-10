Home News Ivrea, woman attacked by a homeless man. She was taking disabled children on a trip
News

by admin
The incident in the parking lot in front of the station under the eyes of dozens of witnesses, the carabinieri investigate

A 66-year-old educator, who was accompanying three disabled children on a trip, was attacked, beaten and injured by a homeless man. The incident took place in the parking lot in front of the Ivrea station last Thursday under the eyes of dozens of witnesses.

The woman, resident in Strambino and under a cooperative linked to social services, was rescued and treated at the Ivrea hospital. The reasons for the attack are not clear at the moment.

To raise his hands would be a character known for his excesses and the carabinieri, who know him, are already on his trail.

The 66-year-old educator had an eight-day prognosis.

