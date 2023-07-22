IX Games of La Francophonie: African judokas train together in Kinshasa

The international judo training camp continues at the police gymnasium. Judokas from Togo, Beni, Burkina-Faso, Burundi, the Republic of Congo, Niger and the DRC train together under the supervision of Antonio Moreira-Faia, an expert from the international judo confederation who came from Angola.

As one and the same team, judokas from African countries already in Kinshasa train in a good-natured atmosphere. Fanyo Laurynn, a Burundian athlete in the heavyweight category, considers this to be an advantage:

“It allows us to learn new things with the expert, it also allows us to see the different opponents we have, to try to refine the techniques we learned before coming. I think that’s a big plus for all of us.”

Training together is a habit according to Wogo Christophe, national technical director of judo in Congo Brazzaville:

“We are still used to meeting up from time to time in inter-regional tournaments. There are no excuses on that. It’s normal that we mix each other up from time to time and we know each other”.

International judo expert Antonio Moreira believes that the athletes are ready to face the 9th Games of La Francophonie:

“Everything is going well, the athletes are ready. It’s always good for the future. For me, they are ready already. I know that they will have a good participation in the Games of La Francophonie”.

The DRC will be represented by fourteen athletes in judo, including seven girls.

