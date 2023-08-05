IX Games of La Francophonie-Basket: the DRC finishes in 5th place

The women’s basket ball Leopards finished, Saturday, August 5, in 5th place after their victory against the Squirrels of Benin on the score of 82 baskets to 36.

This meeting was played at the twin gymnasium of the Martyrs de la Pentecost stadium on the sidelines of the 9th Games of La Francophonie.

The Congolese largely dominated their opponents from the beginning to the end of this match, played under the ovations of the public who made the trip to this stadium.

