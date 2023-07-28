IX Games of La Francophonie: Félix Tshisekedi salutes the solidarity of Francophones with the DRC, victim of an unjust attack

President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi praised, this Friday, July 28 in his opening speech of the 9th Games of La Francophonie, the solidarity of French-speaking people with the Congolese, victims of an unjust attack in the East of the DRC. He also hailed the same solidarity in the face of the massive looting of natural resources by “armed and terrorist groups of all stripes, with the support of certain neighboring countries”.

According to President Félix Tshisekedi, he opens the IX Games of La Francophonie to celebrate this community which brings people together through the French language. But also, he adds, to celebrate friendship, solidarity and complementarity between peoples in cultural diversity.

“For us Congolese, these 9th Games of La Francophonie are full of strong symbolism: first of all, these games represent, for the Congolese, the symbol of reality, of vitality, of the universal French-speaking family. Strong symbol then of our collective desire to live and our shared determination to bequeath it to future generations.said Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi.

He points out that there is no better life insurance for the Francophonie than the involvement of the youth that leaders have a duty to prepare for the recovery and maintenance of the lit torch.

“Not only in the use of the French language, but also through the multiple interactions, in particular through cultural and sporting activities, vectors of friendship between peoples as well as the cardinal values ​​of the Francophonie including democracy, the rights of man and fundamental freedoms, equality between men and women, the cultural diversity of solidarity”, continued Mr. Tshisekedi.