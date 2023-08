The Stallions of Burkina Faso meet, this Sunday, August 6, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the final of the football tournament organized on the sidelines of the IX Games of La Francophonie, in Kinshasa.

This final match will be played at the Martyrs de la Pentecost stadium.

The Burkinabès eliminated the Beninese in the semi-finals in the penalty shootout after a one-goal draw at the end of regulation time.

