IX Games of La Francophonie-football: the DRC beats the Congo and takes 5th place

The DRC finished in 5th position at the IX Games of La Francophonie after their victory over the Republic of Congo (1-0). The Leopards’ goal was scored in the 2nd minute by Chris Mbede.

Each of the teams had their highlight.

The Red Devils could not take advantage of the opportunities that arose to come back to score.

It is the same for the Congolese who did not succeed in increasing the mark.

