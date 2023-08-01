IX Games of La Francophonie: giant puppets amaze the public in Kinshasa

As part of the IX Games of La Francophonie, the artists in the giant puppet category held a parade on Monday, July 31 afternoon at the Place de l’Echangeur in Limete/Kinshasa. This parade amazed the visitors who were on this site.

Three countries are represented in the parade of giant puppets:

Even the artists enjoyed sharing moments of joy with the audience. They were eight. But, to the rhythm of the fanfare, they created a strong atmosphere.

Here, visitors and giant puppets danced together and shared an intense moment of joy.

Raphaël Chirimwami, a resident of Kinshasa, was pleasantly surprised to come across this parade:

“I had just arrived. And what I see is really beautiful and it’s very pretty. You think very easily that these are men who are there, but in reality they have just told me that they have simply worked on sorts of statutes with cloths. And then there is someone carrying it down as I saw and it makes fantastic movements! »

Even the artists appreciated the communion with the population present on the site. Gilbert Agbevide, puppeteer from Togo, says:

“We have just finished the parade, which went well. The atmosphere was there. And beyond the competition, it’s a party and it’s the Congo”.

IX Games of La Francophonie, it is also this joy felt by the population. After this parade, this Tuesday, the competition for giant puppets begins, still at the site of the Limete interchange.

