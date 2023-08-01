Home » IX Games of La Francophonie: giant puppets amaze the public in Kinshasa
News

IX Games of La Francophonie: giant puppets amaze the public in Kinshasa

by admin

As part of the IX Games of La Francophonie, the artists in the giant puppet category held a parade on Monday, July 31 afternoon at the Place de l’Echangeur in Limete/Kinshasa. This parade amazed the visitors who were on this site.

Three countries are represented in the parade of giant puppets:

Even the artists enjoyed sharing moments of joy with the audience. They were eight. But, to the rhythm of the fanfare, they created a strong atmosphere.

Here, visitors and giant puppets danced together and shared an intense moment of joy.

Raphaël Chirimwami, a resident of Kinshasa, was pleasantly surprised to come across this parade:

“I had just arrived. And what I see is really beautiful and it’s very pretty. You think very easily that these are men who are there, but in reality they have just told me that they have simply worked on sorts of statutes with cloths. And then there is someone carrying it down as I saw and it makes fantastic movements! »

Even the artists appreciated the communion with the population present on the site. Gilbert Agbevide, puppeteer from Togo, says:

“We have just finished the parade, which went well. The atmosphere was there. And beyond the competition, it’s a party and it’s the Congo”.

IX Games of La Francophonie, it is also this joy felt by the population. After this parade, this Tuesday, the competition for giant puppets begins, still at the site of the Limete interchange.

See also  Henan launches science popularization education practice activities on International Biodiversity Day- Xinhuanet Henan Channel

You may also like

Mendrisio Prize | 6 months in Switzerland to...

They block the Alto de la Vuelta road...

Ministry of Agriculture issues guidance to combat negative...

The entire Riviera of Emilia-Romagna is suitable for...

Gallery: A bucket stuck in mud near the...

After Russian Missile Attacks, Ukraine’s Grain Export Industry...

Bezos in Procida, lunch at Corricella for the...

Accident in northern Peru leaves at least 10...

They recover more than two kilometers of public...

Trapped and Abandoned: Zhuozhou Residents Seek Urgent Rescue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy